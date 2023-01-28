 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Plea in SC seeks direction to empower citizens to petition Parliament

PTI
Jan 28, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

The plea came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna.

Supreme Court

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and others to take steps to create an appropriate system which empowers citizens to petition Parliament and seek initiation of deliberations on issues highlighted by them.

The bench asked the counsel appearing for petitioner Karan Garg to serve a copy of the plea to the Centre's lawyer and posted the matter in February.

Advocate Rohan J Alva appeared for the petitioner.