PIL on Joshimath land subsidence mentioned in Supreme Court

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

The plea has also prayed for financial assistance and compensation to the residents of Joshimath.

Religious leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has approached the Supreme Court of India through a public interest litigation (PIL) pertaining to the recent land sinking incidents in Joshimath, Uttarkhand, according to a report by LiveLaw.

The PIL seeks the Joshimath crisis to be declared as a national disaster and directs National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to actively support the residents of Joshimath.

The plea has also prayed for financial assistance and compensation to the residents of Joshimath. The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, the report added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited Joshimath on January 7 to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed the immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.