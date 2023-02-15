 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Petroleum products can be included in GST framework once states agree, says FM

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST

"The provision is already available for petroleum products to be brought into the GST. My predecessor had already made the window kept open," she said while speaking at the Post-Budget interactive session with the members of the industry chamber PHDCCI.

Five petroleum products viz. petroleum crude, motor spirit (petrol), high speed diesel, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel have temporarily been kept out and the GST Council shall decide the date from which they shall be included in GST.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that petroleum products can be included in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework once an agreement in this regard is reached among states.

Sitharaman also said that the effort of the government over the years has been to increase public expenditure with a view to promote growth.

