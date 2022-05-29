Pakistan delegation arriving in India to discuss projects 'not in line with Indus Waters Treaty'

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a five-member delegation visit to New Delhi on May 30 which will discuss key projects with India as part of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, according to ANI.

Both sides are expected to hold talks on advance flood information and the annual report of Permanent Commission of Indus Waters (PCIW).

The meeting will also discuss three hydropower projects being built by India on the west flowing rivers – 1,000 megawatt Pakal Dul, 48 MW Lower Kalnai, and 624 MW Kiru project.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Pakistan’s commissioner of Indus Waters Syed Mehr Ali Shah was quoted as saying by News International: “This would be the 118th bilateral meeting at the PCIW level. Earlier, both countries held three-day talks in Islamabad on March 2-4.”

He added that no hydropower projects being built on Pakistan rivers like Jhelum and Chenab would be visited by the delegation. However, both sides are expected to deliberate on a few projects which Pakistan believes are not as per the Indus Waters Treaty.

News International reported that the five-member delegation headed by Shah will hold talks on May 30 and 31 and return on June 1.

In the previous year, the 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was hosted in New Delhi on March 23-24.