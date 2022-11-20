 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Over 59K students secure admission in DU colleges

Nov 20, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST

The third round of seat allocation in the university ended on Thursday. While over 2,000 students withdrew their admission, more than 14,000 seats are vacant

Representative Image

Till now 59,401 students have been admitted to undergraduate programmes across Delhi University colleges, a senior official said on Sunday.

The third round of seat allocation in the university ended on Thursday. While over 2,000 students withdrew their admission, more than 14,000 seats are vacant, DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said.

These seats will be filled up through spot rounds of seat allocation.

"As many as 59,401 students have been admitted to Delhi University colleges. Over 14,000 seats are vacant. Over 2,000 students have withdrawn their admission. We have also issued a list of vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System)," Gandhi told PTI over the phone.

There are 70,000 seats in the university's undergraduate programmes.

In the third round of the CSAS, students were also admitted to all supernumerary quotas, including Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), sports, Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) and Kashmiri migrants.