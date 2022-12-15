Our endeavour is to increase impact of governance, reduce interference of govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it has always been his government's endeavour to increase the impact of governance and reduce the interference of the government in every citizen's life.

PM Modi said his government is striving tirelessly to make the ecosystem transparent and faster by simplifying procedures and processes at every level.

In his message on 'Second Sushasan Saptah' (good governance week) to be observed from December 19 to 25, the prime minister said his government has taken various citizen-centric initiatives, including redressal of public grievances, online services, disposal of service delivery applications and good governance practices.

"It has always been our endeavour to increase the impact of governance, but reduce the interference of government in every citizen's life," he said.

Modi said the scrapping of thousands of unnecessary compliances, repealing of thousands of outdated laws and decriminalisation of many kinds of minor offences are major steps towards this end.

Guided by the principle of 'citizen first', he said technology has immense potential to bring the government and citizens closer.

"Today, technology has become a powerful tool to empower citizens, as well as a medium to optimise transparency and accountability in day-to-day functioning," the prime minister said in a message dated December 12. Through various policy interventions, he said, "We are strongly marching ahead towards digital empowerment of citizens and digital transformation of institutions". Modi said the people have resolved to build a glorious and self-reliant India during 'Amrit Kaal' of next 25 years. "The government's role is to complement the people's resolve by being an enabler in their efforts. Our role is to increase opportunities and remove obstacles from their path," the prime minister added. He expressed hope that the Second 'Sushasan Saptah' will help in furthering good governance at every level. "It is particularly pleasing to note that this year too, the 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign continues to be a part of good governance week," Modi said.

PTI

READ MORE