Our endeavour is to increase impact of governance, reduce interference of govt: PM Modi

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 08:55 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it has always been his government's endeavour to increase the impact of governance and reduce the interference of the government in every citizen's life.

PM Modi said his government is striving tirelessly to make the ecosystem transparent and faster by simplifying procedures and processes at every level.

In his message on 'Second Sushasan Saptah' (good governance week) to be observed from December 19 to 25, the prime minister said his government has taken various citizen-centric initiatives, including redressal of public grievances, online services, disposal of service delivery applications and good governance practices.

"It has always been our endeavour to increase the impact of governance, but reduce the interference of government in every citizen's life," he said.

Modi said the scrapping of thousands of unnecessary compliances, repealing of thousands of outdated laws and decriminalisation of many kinds of minor offences are major steps towards this end.

Guided by the principle of 'citizen first', he said technology has immense potential to bring the government and citizens closer.