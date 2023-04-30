 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Operation Kaveri': India brings back another batch of 229 people from Sudan

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

The fresh batch of evacuees arrived in Bengaluru, a day after 365 people returned from the African country to Delhi.

Indian nationals, evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, upon their arrival in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

India brought home another batch of 229 people on Sunday under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan.

"#OperationKaveri One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

As many as 125 people among the 229 evacuees hail from Karnataka, according to a statement issued by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan. From the latest group of evacuees, 29 were quarantined, he said.