 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

OP Jindal University, University of Virginia sign MoU to promote student exchange, joint research

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST

The MoU will provide a platform for student exchange. It will also help students conduct joint research on topics such as democracy and environmental sustainability.

Stephen D. Mull, C Raj Kumar and Nicole Jenkins, Dean, McIntire School of Commerce.

The University of Virginia and Jindal Global University, located at Sonipat in Haryana, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a platform for student exchange. It will also help students conduct joint research on topics such as democracy and environmental sustainability.

C Raj Kumar, the Founding Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, said the partnership will allow the students to develop a holistic understanding of the globalised world with cooperation in exchanging knowledge, perspectives, and cultural experiences.

“The partnership will provide transformative prospects of higher education and learning to students in both the universities and enable our faculty members to pursue joint teaching and collaborative research with a view to advancing the cause of international education and institution building,” he said.

The MOU has been envisioned to promote student and faculty exchange programmes. It will create opportunities for dual degree programmes in which students from both institutions will be able to pursue degrees in each other's universities.