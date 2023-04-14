 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NTPC to add more coal plants this year to meet soaring power demand

Bloomberg
Apr 14, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

NTPC will likely award construction orders for about 4.5 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity during the fiscal year that began this month, according to an official aware of the plans

NTPC aims to boost output from its own mines to 34 million tons this fiscal year, a 48% increase from the previous year

State-run NTPC Ltd., India’s largest electricity producer, plans to start building more coal plants this year as the country continues to lean on the fuel to meet its growing energy needs.

New Delhi-based NTPC will likely award construction orders for about 4.5 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity during the fiscal year that began this month, according to an official aware of the plans, who asked not be named before a final decision is made. The projects will be built across three sites where the utility already runs power plants.

The projects underscore how even as India sets ambitious long-term decarbonization targets, in the near term it will continue to rely on the dirtiest fossil fuel to meet rapidly growing power demand. A warming planet and increased penetration of air conditioners are causing power consumption to climb to new records in the country.

NTPC, which last year began building coal plants again after a years-long hiatus, expects to place orders for construction of 1.6 gigawatts of coal power plants each at Lara and Singrauli, as well a 1.32 gigawatts at Meja in Uttar Pradesh during the current fiscal year, the official said.