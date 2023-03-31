 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NTPC logs highest ever power generation of 400 bn unit in FY23

Mar 31, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

NTPC continues to demonstrate an upward trend in coal production from its captive mines, with coal production of 23.2 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) with a robust growth of over 65 per cent vis-a-vis the previous corresponding year, it stated.

NTPC has set an ambitious goal of reaching half its installed capacity through renewable energy by 2032 to serve the nation and support its decarbonisation goals.

State-owned NTPC on Friday said it has registered the highest-ever power generation of 400 billion units -- a 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth in 2022-23.

"NTPC Ltd has registered the highest-ever power generation of 400 BU in FY23, a growth of 10.80 per cent via-a-vis previous year," a statement said.

It has taken several steps to augment the coal production from its coal mines.