Noida: Rs 5,000 fine from From Feb 17 for vehicles not having high-security number plate

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

Starting Friday, private vehicles registered in Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar but not having a high-security registration plate (HSRP) will be penalised Rs 5,000 as per law, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the HSRP was introduced by the central government and vide a notification in December 2018 made mandatory on commercial and non-commercial vehicles manufactured or registered after April 1, 2019.

A deadline was also set for the implementation of the HSRP, ending on February 15, 2023, they said.

"The time period provided for installing high-security registration plates on vehicles was February 15 and it has ended now. Accordingly, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic police and the local police at thana levels will start a campaign to take action against vehicles not having HSRP, holding them liable for faulty number plates," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Yadav said.