Noida Metro sets new single-day ridership record of 56,168 passengers

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro has established its all-time highest single-day ridership figure of 56,168, according to an official statement.

The record was set on Monday (January 16), said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) which operates the Aqua Line service connecting the twin cities.

The previous single-day highest ridership figure of 52,696 passengers was logged on November 30, 2022. Before that the record was 50,231 on October 17, 48,852 on October 14 and 48,396 on September 26 in 2022, according to an official.

The Aqua Line was opened to the public in January 2019.

The average monthly ridership on the Aqua Line has been 41,757 in January (up to January 16), 41,496 in December 2022, 43,430 in November and 35,300 in October, the NMRC said.