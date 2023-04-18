 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NHRC issues notices to UP police over Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf Ahmad killings

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

The commission has sought reports from the Uttar Pradesh DGP and the CP of Prayagraj within four weeks.

The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews. The macabre visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on April 18 issued notices to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, and Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, seeking reports based on the complaints against the killing of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf by miscreants in police custody.

The human rights body said: “The National Human Rights Commission, India has taken cognisance of complaints alleging that two brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were killed by miscreants in police custody in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on April 16, 2023.”

In the reports, the NHRC has sought details covering all aspects leading to death (including time, place, and reason for arrest/detention of the two, a copy of the complaint and FIR registered against the deceased, a copy of the arrest memo and inspection memo, and proof of whether information of arrest was provided to the family/relatives of the deceased.