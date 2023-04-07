 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti approves 4 infrastructure projects

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

In October 2021, PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was launched with an aim to develop an integrated and planned infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative has approved four infrastructure projects related to railways, an official statement said on Friday.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through NPG.

"NPG under PM Gati Shakti at its 46th session examined and recommended four infrastructure projects," the commerce and industry ministry said, adding that these projects will be developed in tandem with PM Gati Shakti principles using the integrated and holistic approach.