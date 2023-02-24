 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Need relook at UN Security Council as current structure not working; back greater role for India: Liz Truss

Feb 24, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

Speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit here, Truss also there was a need to fast-track Ukraine's NATO membership.

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Friday stressed the need for a relook at the UN Security Council and supported a greater role for India in the world body.

"We need to be on the front foot about freedom and democracy. Our adversaries like China and Russia are very good at promoting their economic model. They use misinformation and technology to communicate in all kinds of ways to the world," she said.

"They also use the power of economic coercion to try and influence the way people think," Truss said.