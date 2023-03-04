 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDMC releases draft policy to regularise unauthorised cellular towers in Lutyens' Delhi

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST

The draft policy aims to modify the rules for the installation of communication towers by cellular and basic telecom operators on rooftops and ground bases within the premises and in the area under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The New Delhi Municipal Council has prepared a draft policy to regularise scores of unauthorised cellular towers in Lutyens' Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

There are around 240 unauthorised cellular towers. Out of these, 140 are located on government buildings and the rest on private buildings, an NDMC official said.

There are four main aspects of the policy -- regularisation of unauthorised towers, increase in one-time tower installation fee, renter fee for towers situated on NDMC buildings (no change), and process to install new towers.