'My friend, Abe San': PM Modi pens emotional tribute for Shinzo Abe after tragic demise

Following the tragic demise of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe on July 8, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an emotional tribute, recalling his friendship with the deceased leader, the latter's role in shaping the development of the Indo-Pacific region, and in reinvigorating Japan's economy through his "Abenomics".

"My Friend, Abe San", Modi titled his blog, as he began by stressing on the personal bonhomie he shared with the late leader since 2007 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

"Even when he was not the Prime Minister of Japan between 2007 and 2012, and more recently after 2020, our personal bond remained as strong as ever," Modi said.

Abe was, notably, the longest-serving prime minister of Japan between 2012 and 2020, and had resigned amidst the pandemic due to health-related ailments.

His health had lately recovered, and geopolitical analysts were expecting him to return to the helm of national politics. The 67-year-old was campaigning for the upcoming elections to Japan Parliament's Upper House.

During a campaign meeting in the western city of Nara earlier today, Abe was shot from behind. He was declared dead hours later, with the hospital officials noting that the bullet which struck him had "penetrated into his heart".

In the passing of Abe, the world has "lost a great visionary", Modi wrote. "An outstanding leader of Japan, a towering global statesman, and a great champion of India-Japan friendship - is not among us anymore," he added.

Abe was crucial in transforming the India-Japan ties from a largely narrow and bilateral economic relationship to a "broad, comprehensive one", Modi said.

"He was resolute in pursuing the civil nuclear agreement with India – a most difficult one for his country – and decisive in offering the most generous terms for the High Speed Rail in India. As in most important milestones in independent India’s journey, he ensured that Japan is there side by side as New India accelerates its growth," the Indian PM added.

Abe was ahead of his time in recognising the importance of "changing tides and gathering storm of our time", Modi said, recalling his seminal speech to the Indian Parliament in 2007, which laid the ground for the "emergence of the Indo Pacific region as a contemporary political, strategic and economic reality - a region that will also shape the world in this century".

The Quad, the ASEAN-led forums, the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative, the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure all benefited from his contributions, Modi added.

During Abe's stint as Japan's head of state, he transformed the country's strategic engagement, including in defence, connectivity, infrastructure, and sustainability across the Indo-Pacific region, Modi further said.

"His far-reaching policies - Abenomics - reinvigorated the Japanese economy and re-ignited the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship of his people."

Modi noted that he had last met Abe in May this year, during an official visit to Japan. "He was his usual self - energetic, captivating, charismatic, and very witty. He had innovative ideas on how to further strengthen the India-Japan friendship. When I said goodbye to him that day, little did I imagine that it would be our final meeting," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi had announced that India would be observing a day of national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect towards Abe.