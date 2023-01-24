 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow; 9 rescued, many feared trapped

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "The rescue operation is going on. NDRF-SDRF personnel have arrived at the spot. Police jawans and fire brigade personnel have also arrived at the spot."

Rescue operation underway after a multi-storey building collapsed in Wazir Hasan road, in Lucknow, on January 24 2023. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Several people are feared trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday, officials said.

At least nine people have been pulled out of the rubble and sent to hospitals, even as the rescue operation is on, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who earlier talked about the death of three people in the incident, retracted his comment later.

Talking to PTI, he said there were initial reports of three people in unconscious condition and were feared dead.