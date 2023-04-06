 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Money laundering case: Delhi HC order on Satyendar Jain's bail plea likely today

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Satyendar Jain, arrested on May 30 last year by the agency, is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its order on the bail plea of jailed former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Jain, arrested on May 30 last year by the agency, is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma is scheduled to pronounce the verdict on Thursday.

The high court had reserved the order on the bail plea on March 21 after hearing arguments of the counsel for the ED and the AAP leader.