Mohammed Zubair sent to 14 days' judicial custody by Lakhimpur Court

Fact-checker and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Lakhimpur Court in a case registered against him in September 2021, NDTV reported.

The case was registered under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups) based on a complaint filed by Sudarshan TV journalist Ashish Kumar Katiyar.

Katiyar had stated in his complaint that in a tweet posted by Zubair in May 2021, he had allegedly superimposed an image of a famous mosque located in Medina on a photograph of the Gaza strip, to mislead the audience into believing that the mosque was being destroyed.

The Lakhimpur Kheri court in Uttar Pradesh had summoned the Alt News co-founder hours after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him in the Sitapur case. He was supposed to be taken to the Tihar Jail for his judicial custody in connection with the case filed by the Delhi Police.

However, Delhi Police said they are not taking custody of Zubair at the moment as he was set to be produced in Lakhimpur.

“The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Mohammadi in Kheri district issued the warrant against Mohd Zubair, which was served by Kheri police on Friday,” Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

(With agency inputs)