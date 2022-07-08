Supreme Court grants interim bail to Mohammad Zubair in UP Police case

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (Image: Twitter/@zoo_bear)

The Supreme Court on July 8 granted an interim five-day bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in a case registered by the UP Police in Sitapur, subject to conditions including a ban on the journalist tweeting during the period.

While Zubair got relief in the case registered by Sitapur police for allegedly hurting religious sentiment, he will stay in jail, as he was ordered in 14-day judicial custody on July 2 in a separate case in Delhi. He will now have to surrender to the Delhi Police.

The Alt-News fact-checker has moved the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court refused to quash the FIR against him for a tweet. He was also denied bail relief by the Sitapur judicial magistrate.

In the tweet, Zubair called three Hindu seers "hate mongers" following their speeches at public events, where they allegedly made incendiary remarks against minority communities.

The Supreme Court gave him bail on conditions that he would not leave Delhi and also not tweet. He would not tamper with any evidence, including electronic, the court said.

Justice Indira Banerjee-led vacation bench also clarified that the bail was granted in an FIR registered against Zubair on June 1 and would not have a bearing on judicial orders in any other case against him.

The bench said the case be listed before an appropriate regular bench and directed that the orders passed by the Sitapur magistrate be translated and placed before the court. The court will resemble on July 11 after the end of its summer vacation.

The allegations against him were baseless and the FIR was an attempt to harass him, Zubair told the Supreme Court.

‘No criminal offence’

Appearing for Zubair, senior counsel Colin Gonsalves said no criminal offence could be made out against him based on the tweet.

"I accept the tweet in question... but it does not make out any criminal activity or offence," Gonsalves said, citing judicial precedents.

The tweet neither spoke about a specific religion nor was it obscene—the two offences alleged against Zubair in the FIR, he said.

The tweet "did not speak against any religion or hurt any religious sentiments", Gonsalves said, adding it simply spoke about certain persons indulging in "hate-mongering" through their speeches.

Zubair was booked under Sections 295A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the sentiments of a religious group and promoting enmity between religious groups. Provisions of Information Technology Act were also pressed against him.

The move to book Zubair was aimed at stifling free speech and deterring secular activists from calling out hate-mongering, the plea said.

"I call out venomous language against secular fabric, this court, the constitution... and I am in jail," Zubair's counsel said. "See what the country has come to, those who made the speech are out on bail and I am in jail for exposing them."

The FIR was filed without due and proper inquiry, the plea said. Zubair, who claimed threat to life, was remanded in 14-day police custody on July 7 while his plea for bail was rejected by the Sitapur court through a speaking order.

As the hearing opened, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta objected to this fact not being shared with the top court and questioned the manner in which the case was being put out by Zubair’s counsel.

Gonsalves, however, told the court that the order for police remand and rejection of bail was passed in the night and was mentioned in Zubair's petition.

Mehta, representing the State of Uttar Pradesh, said it had to be ascertained whether or not Zubair was part of a "syndicate" that indulged in "destabilising the society" by putting out such tweets.

The Solicitor General also submitted that a "money angle" was involved and some monies were allegedly received through foreign countries.

Mehta said IT Act provisions were dropped against Zubair but questioned why the various developments in the case were hidden while approaching the Supreme Court. Zubair's tweet had led to law and order situation, he said.

Defending the state's case against Zubair, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court that one of the seers termed as "hate mongers" was a revered and respected Hindu seer in Sitapur. The tweet had outraged the religious feelings of his followers, Raju said.