‘Mann Ki Baat’ completes 100 episodes; ministers and icons laud the programme's success

Moneycontrol News
Apr 30, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

'Mann Ki Baat', the radio show hosted by Prime Minister Modi, was celebrated by tons of people across the world for completing a century. Many notable dignitaries hail the success of the show

PM Modi hosting Mann ki Baat

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' completed 100 episodes on April 30. It was broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

PM Modi recalled the show's coverage of various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake. He also mentioned how Mann ki Baat brought to the fore stories of several talented people.

"It has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. The mission to re-establish our toy industry began with Mann Ki Baat. We have highlighted the work of many selfless heroes who have worked in the area of culture and education in Mann Ki Baat," said PM Narendra Modi during his address.