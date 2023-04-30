‘Mann Ki Baat’ completes 100 episodes; ministers and icons laud the programme's success

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' completed 100 episodes on April 30. It was broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

PM Modi recalled the show's coverage of various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake. He also mentioned how Mann ki Baat brought to the fore stories of several talented people.

Also read: PM Modi credits 'Mann ki Baat' for transforming issues into people's movements

"It has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. The mission to re-establish our toy industry began with Mann Ki Baat. We have highlighted the work of many selfless heroes who have worked in the area of culture and education in Mann Ki Baat," said PM Narendra Modi during his address.

Indian man missing in Turkey earthquake found dead "I thank people across India and the world who have tuned in to Mann Ki Baat 100. Truly humbled by the enthusiasm. I urge all those who heard the programme to share pictures of those special moments. You can do so on the NaMo App or through this link. https://mkb100.narendramodi.in," PM Modi tweeted. Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister "Prime Minister in Mann ki Baat highlights and recognises the stories of common people, living in various corners of the country, who are working selflessly for others and for the development of India." Also read: PM Modi celebrates 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', calls it a spiritual journey and festival of India's positivity Amit Shah, Home Minister "PM Narendra Modi Ji's Mann Ki Baat is not just a radio program, it's a movement for social change for the better." Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister "Interacting with people and connecting with them can be done only by someone who is large-hearted..." Singer Raageshwari Loomba at India House, UK "I think it is fantastic. Waking up at 4 in the morning, getting ready and coming here - absolutely fruitful...I think it brings not just the country together but it also motivates the youngsters... People don't really need to be celebrities to be celebrated by our Prime Minister." Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the UK "...I think the great bit for the community was to be involved with it as a community rather than individually listening to it at home..." Amish Tripathi, author "...There was enthusiasm and participation. I think that truly shows the connect the PM has with people not just in India but also the diaspora across the world." Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh CM "Mann Ki Baat has become a social campaign, a mass revolution. Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat has brought forward the people who are doing good deeds in several parts of the country." Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP MP "Through the medium of Mann ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi has achieved political cleansing and strengthening of the society, that is in itself extraordinary."

Moneycontrol News