Man part of Amritpal Singh's own security setup arrested: Punjab Police

Mar 23, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Tejinder Singh Gill, a resident of Mangewal village in the Khanna area of Ludhiana district, was deputed in the security of Amritpal Singh, who is on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' began on Saturday, said Khanna Deputy Superintendent of Police (Payal) Harsimrat Singh.

Amritpal Singh (Image source: PTI)

Punjab Police have arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, officials said on Thursday.

Gill used to display weapons in pictures and videos on social media without having an arms licence. An FIR against him has been registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the DSP added.

Officials said their investigation has revealed that Gill was also involved in the Ajnala incident and Ajnala police will separately take action against him.