Maharashtra: Toll rises to 6 in building collapse in Bhiwandi; owner of structure detained

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

The building, which housed godowns on the ground and first floors and four families on the top floor, collapsed into a heap of concrete at 1:45pm on Saturday.

Rescue operations underway on the second day after a two-storey building collapsed at Bhiwandi, in Thane district, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The toll in the collapse of a two-storey building in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district reached six on Sunday after the body of a 40-year-old man was recovered from the debris, officials said.

The owner of the ill-fated building in Wardhaman Compound in Valpada in Mankoli has been detained, officials added.

Several people are still feared trapped and work of clearing the debris as part of the search and rescue operation helmed by the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and civic teams continued, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.