Maharashtra bans outdoor events from 12-5 pm amid flak over heatstroke deaths in Navi Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

Thirteen persons lost their lives after suffering from heatstroke at a government event in Navi Mumbai, that was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was held in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai on April 16 (PTI photo)

The Maharashtra government on April 19 announced a ban on outdoor events in the state between 12 noon and 5 pm, till the heatwave situation subsides.

The decision comes in the aftermath of 13 persons losing their lives after suffering from heatstroke at a government event in Navi Mumbai on April 16.

"All open-air public meetings/rallies between 12 noon and 5 pm have been banned in view of the heat situation," state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.

A day earlier, the Shiv Sena (UBT) had asked the government to release a standard operating procedure for holding outdoor events during the day, in order to prevent a similar tragedy.