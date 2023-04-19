Maharashtra bans outdoor events from 12-5 pm amid flak over heatstroke deaths in Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra government on April 19 announced a ban on outdoor events in the state between 12 noon and 5 pm, till the heatwave situation subsides.

The decision comes in the aftermath of 13 persons losing their lives after suffering from heatstroke at a government event in Navi Mumbai on April 16.

"All open-air public meetings/rallies between 12 noon and 5 pm have been banned in view of the heat situation," state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.

A day earlier, the Shiv Sena (UBT) had asked the government to release a standard operating procedure for holding outdoor events during the day, in order to prevent a similar tragedy.

The state government has been under flak since April 16, when the event to confer the Maharashtra Bhushan award on social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was held in the afternoon, between 10:30 pm and 1:30 pm. Lakhs of Dharmadhikari's followers turned up at the event, which was held at a 306-acre open ground in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar. The temperature was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius at the nearest weather station.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the event was held under the scorching sun as Shah was not available in the evening. "The Maharashtra Bhushan award function could have been held in the evening, but Union Minister Amit Shah had no free time. Thus, the programme was held during the day time and people got exposed to the scorching heat and sunlight," the Rajya Sabha MP said. Around 20 persons, who were affected by the heatstroke, are still admitted at the hospitals in Navi Mumbai, Raigad district information officer told news agency PTI on April 18. Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) veteran Ajit Pawar visited the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai's Kamothe, where most of the patients are undergoing treatment, on April 17. "The event was not planned properly. Who will investigate this incident?" Thackeray, the former chief minister, told reporters. Pawar, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly, demanded a case of culpable homicide to be registered against the state government. "This unfortunate incident is not a natural disaster but a man-made disaster. The government is fully responsible for this unfortunate incident," he said. The Shinde-led government has asked the Opposition "not to politicise" the incident and has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased persons.

Moneycontrol News