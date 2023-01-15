 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Low danger level avalanche warning for 11 districts of J-K

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued an avalanche warning with low danger level for 11 districts till Monday.

The avalanches are likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramula, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Reasi in the next 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

It advised the public to avoid venturing in the avalanche-prone areas.

Two avalanches hit the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal, while another hit Gurez in Bandipora on Saturday. However, there was no loss of life.

On Thursday, an avalanche in the Sarbal area of Sonamarg had killed two persons.

first published: Jan 15, 2023 04:04 pm