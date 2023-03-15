 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long way to go for India to benchmark itself with Singapore, Hong Kong: USISPF chief Mukesh Aghi

Mar 15, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Mukesh Aghi, the president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), said the India-US relationship is strong and is growing positively in every aspect.

India needs to remove impediments to the ease of doing business, the head of a top Indian-American business advocacy group has said, asserting that the country has made some progress but has a long way to go to match Singapore or Hong Kong.

"When you look at geopolitically, the Quad seems to move forward. You look at I2U2 moving forward," he told PTI.

Noting that a booming Indian economy is helping the US, he said the Boeing order by Air India created over a million high-paying jobs in America.