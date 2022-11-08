Logo, website of India's G20 presidency to reflect its overarching priorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

It said the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency would reflect the country's "message and overarching priorities" to the world.

India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from current chair Indonesia on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU).

"The prime minister will unveil the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency on November 8 at 4:30 pm via video-conferencing," the MEA said.

The G20 summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16 and Modi is set to be among the top leaders attending it.

"Guided by the vision of the prime minister, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage," the MEA said.

"In a significant step in this direction, India will assume the G20 presidency from December 1. The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance," it added.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

"During the course of its G20 presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India," the MEA said in a statement.

"The G20 summit to be held next year would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India," it added.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.