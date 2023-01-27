 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Locals protest in Joshimath against slow pace of efforts to save town

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST

All construction activity in and around Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli District has been halted in the wake of cracks appearing in buildings in the town. (Image: ANI/File)

Hundreds of affected people descended on the streets of subsidence-hit Joshimath on Friday to take part in a protest rally against alleged slow pace of efforts to save the sinking town.

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti had given the call for the rally to press for demands of permanent rehabilitation and compensation to affected families.

"The urgency necessary to save Joshimath is still missing. Permanent rehabilitation and compensation on the lines of Badrinath and the scrapping of the NTPC project for good are some of the issues which remain unresolved," Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti spokesperson Kamal Raturi said.

The protesters raised slogans as they took out the rally from the Tapovan taxi stand, crossed through the main road and gathered at the Ved Vedang ground in Singhdhar ward.