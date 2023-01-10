 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Loan fraud case: Bombay HC seeks affidavit from CBI on Venugopal Dhoot's plea against arrest; hearing on January 13

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan said the agency shall file its affidavit by Friday and posted the petition for hearing the same day (January 13).

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file by Friday its affidavit in response to a petition of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot, seeking to quash an FIR registered in a bank loan fraud case, to declare his arrest as "arbitrary and illegal" and to be released on bail.

When the plea came up for hearing, advocate Kuldeep Patil asked for one-week time to seek instructions on the same.

Advocate Sandeep Ladda, appearing for Dhoot, sought an urgent hearing and said Dhoot is suffering from "99 per cent blockage in heart".

The bench said it would have to give the CBI time to file its affidavit.

Two advocates - Subhash Jha and Mathew Nedumpara- sought to intervene in the matter and sought for a recall of the order passed by the same bench on Monday granting interim bail to co-accused - former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.