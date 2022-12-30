 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away Updates: Last rites of Heeraben Modi begin

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Live PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away Updates: She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God," PM Modi wrote his official Twitter handle.

PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passes away Live Updates: PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Heeraben, also called Heeraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

December 30, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Heeraben modi passes away: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expresses condolences

December 30, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

PM's Mother's Demise News

We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba said sources close to PM Modi's family.

December 30, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Heeraben modi passes away: President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences

December 30, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

PM Modi in Ahmedabad: PM Modi to join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing: PMO 

December 30, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

December 30, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

PM Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi

December 30, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

December 30, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

December 30, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

BJP national president JP Nadda expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi

December 30, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

What Heeraben Modi's advised PM Modi on her birthday

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he always remembers his mother advice to him. The Prime Minster recalled what Heeraben Modi told him when he met her for her last birthday, to “work with intelligence and live life with purity”. Heeraben Modi died at a hospital in Ahmedabad at 3:30 am on Friday.

- Read full advice here.