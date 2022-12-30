Live PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away Updates: Last rites of Heeraben Modi begin

Live PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away Updates: She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God," PM Modi wrote his official Twitter handle.
PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passes away Live Updates: PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.
Heeraben, also called Heeraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.
We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba said sources close to PM Modi's family.
PM Modi in Ahmedabad: PM Modi to join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing: PMO
What Heeraben Modi's advised PM Modi on her birthday
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he always remembers his mother advice to him. The Prime Minster recalled what Heeraben Modi told him when he met her for her last birthday, to “work with intelligence and live life with purity”. Heeraben Modi died at a hospital in Ahmedabad at 3:30 am on Friday.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel condoled the death of the Prime Minister's mother Heeraben Modi, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life.
'In Maa I have always felt...': PM Modi's tribute to mother Heeraben Modi
- "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Modi tweeted, in a moving tribute to his mother.
PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early on Friday morning. She was aged 100 years at the time of death.
- She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated.