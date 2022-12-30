Live PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away Updates: Last rites of Heeraben Modi begin

PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passes away Live Updates: PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Heeraben, also called Heeraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.