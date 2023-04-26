 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Light rain, cloudy weather to give relief from heat in Delhi for next 6-7 days: IMD

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Wednesday.

Light rain, cloudy weather to give relief from heat in Delhi for next 6-7 days: IMD

A fresh spell of light rain and cloudy weather will keep temperatures in check in Delhi and a heatwave is unlikely over the next six to seven days, the India Meteorological Department has said.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, on Tuesday.