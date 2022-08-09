 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
News Highlights: Bihar political crisis | Nitish Kumar resigns as chief minister of NDA government in Bihar

Moneycontrol News
Aug 09, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST

News Highlights: Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties

Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.

 

August 09, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST

August 09, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

Ukraine claims attack on Russian air base in Crimea

An explosion rocked a key Russian air base on the Kremlin-occupied Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday, sending up a huge plume of smoke, killing at least one person and sowing confusion over what exactly had happened. A senior Ukrainian military official with knowledge of the situation said that Ukrainian forces were behind the attack.

August 09, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

New zoonotic virus hits China, 35 people infected

A new type of animal-derived Henipavirus has so far infected people in Shandong and Henan provinces of China, official media here reported.Scholars who participated in the study pointed out that this newly discovered Henipavirus, which may have come from animals, is associated with some febrile cases, and the infected people have symptoms including fever, fatigue, cough, anorexia, myalgia, and nausea.

August 09, 2022 / 10:35 PM IST

Russia says oil flows to three European countries have been halted

Transneft, which controls Russia’s stretch of the pipeline, said its July payment to the Ukrainian operator of the artery, Ukrtransnafta, had been returned. Transneft blamed issues related to European sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

August 09, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST

Air India Express to hire Captains, First Officers for B737 NG aircraft

In a recent tweet, the company has announced hiring for Captains (Type Rated) trained in flying B 737 NG aircraft. The airline also announced hiring for the position of First Officer (Type Rated) with flying experience in B737 NG to fill up current vacancies and maintain a wait-list for future requirements at different bases in the network on a contractual employment basis. Read More

August 09, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST

BJP RS MP Sushil Modi's reaction to #BiharPolitics

August 09, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST

COVID Update

-Gujarat logs 678 cases; active tally at 5,729

-Mumbai logs 479 cases; active tally crosses 3,000

-J-K records 626 new cases

-Himachal Pradesh reports three more deaths, 360 cases

-Sikkim reports 28 new cases, 2 deaths

August 09, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

#BiharPolitics Update

August 09, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite

-The steps are in line with advice Russia's government provided in June for airlines to use some aircraft for parts to ensure the remainder of foreign-built planes can continue flying at least through 2025.

-Sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent its troops into Ukraine in late February have prevented its airlines from obtaining spare parts or undergoing maintenance in the West.

August 09, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST

Rains, wind lash Mumbai

Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs thismorning, leading to waterlogging in some low-lying areas, civic officials said. The intensity of the rainfall, however, dwindled in the later part of the day.