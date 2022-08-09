News Highlights: Bihar political crisis | Nitish Kumar resigns as chief minister of NDA government in Bihar

News Highlights: Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties
Ukraine claims attack on Russian air base in Crimea
An explosion rocked a key Russian air base on the Kremlin-occupied Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday, sending up a huge plume of smoke, killing at least one person and sowing confusion over what exactly had happened. A senior Ukrainian military official with knowledge of the situation said that Ukrainian forces were behind the attack.
New zoonotic virus hits China, 35 people infected
A new type of animal-derived Henipavirus has so far infected people in Shandong and Henan provinces of China, official media here reported.Scholars who participated in the study pointed out that this newly discovered Henipavirus, which may have come from animals, is associated with some febrile cases, and the infected people have symptoms including fever, fatigue, cough, anorexia, myalgia, and nausea.
Russia says oil flows to three European countries have been halted
Transneft, which controls Russia’s stretch of the pipeline, said its July payment to the Ukrainian operator of the artery, Ukrtransnafta, had been returned. Transneft blamed issues related to European sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Air India Express to hire Captains, First Officers for B737 NG aircraft
In a recent tweet, the company has announced hiring for Captains (Type Rated) trained in flying B 737 NG aircraft. The airline also announced hiring for the position of First Officer (Type Rated) with flying experience in B737 NG to fill up current vacancies and maintain a wait-list for future requirements at different bases in the network on a contractual employment basis. Read More
BJP RS MP Sushil Modi's reaction to #BiharPolitics
COVID Update
-Gujarat logs 678 cases; active tally at 5,729
-Mumbai logs 479 cases; active tally crosses 3,000
-J-K records 626 new cases
-Himachal Pradesh reports three more deaths, 360 cases
-Sikkim reports 28 new cases, 2 deaths
#BiharPolitics Update
Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
-The steps are in line with advice Russia's government provided in June for airlines to use some aircraft for parts to ensure the remainder of foreign-built planes can continue flying at least through 2025.
-Sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent its troops into Ukraine in late February have prevented its airlines from obtaining spare parts or undergoing maintenance in the West.
Rains, wind lash Mumbai
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs thismorning, leading to waterlogging in some low-lying areas, civic officials said. The intensity of the rainfall, however, dwindled in the later part of the day.
Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis
Williams talked in an Instagram post about the time to move in a "different direction."
"That time is always hard when you love something so much," she said. "My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks." she added.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's reaction to #BiharPolitics
#BiharPolitics: Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form new government
IT spends in good shape; see continued strength in US, European markets: Infosys CEO
India's second-largest IT services company Infosys is "comfortable" with the higher revenue growth guidance of 14-16 per cent it gave for the full fiscal, as global IT spends are in "good shape", CEO Salil Parekh said
Rishi Sunak promises more support in UK energy crisis
The 42-year-old Indian-origin finalist in the Conservative Party leadership election pledged government "efficiency savings" to fund the support, while limiting borrowing.His pledge came as energy consultancy Cornwall Insight issued a forecast to say that household heating bills are expected to rise even further this winter than previously predicted
Sharad Yadav's reactions to #BiharPolitics
Former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen killed in car crash
Koertzen is survived by his wife and four children. One of the most respected umpires in world cricket from the late 1990s till 2010, Koertzen had officiated in nearly 400 international games.
Indian wrestling stars receive warm welcome after successful CWG 2022 campaign
Chess Olympiad
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's message to Tejashwi Yadav
"Let us forget what happened in 2017 and begin a new chapter", said JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar to RJD's Tejashwi Yadav: RJD source
Bihar Political Crisis:Akhilesh Yadav comments on Nitish Kumar's NDA exit
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav commented on the political situation in Bihar and said "It's a good start. On this day the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP"
Nitish Kumar leaves for Rabri Devi's residence
After tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar leaves for the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna
Nitish Kumar resigns as Chief Minister of Bihar, breaks alliance with BJP
All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA: JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar after submitting his resignation to Bihar Governor
CM Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhawan in Patna
CM Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhawan in Patna
RLJP to remain a part of NDA: RLJP President Pashupati Paras
"Earlier also an experiment was done between RJD & JDU but they can't stay together for long. Again such an alliance is coming, it's not a good sign for Bihar's development. We have decided that our party will remain a part of NDA"- Union minister & RLJP President Pashupati Paras
Taiwan's Foreign Minister alleges China's military exercises gross violation of Taiwan’s rights
China’s decision to carry out military exercises in areas surrounding Taiwan is a gross violation of Taiwan’s rights under international law, particularly in the way it designated the zones for its exercises- Foreign Minister of Taiwan told the media
China’s targeted, large-scaled military exercises are a serious provocation. China has used drills in its military play-book to prepare for invasion of Taiwan. China trying to deter other countries from interfering in its attempt to invade Taiwan,the Taiwanese Foreign Minister said
RJD likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar: RJD Sources
RJD sources disclosed that RJD is likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar. There'll be no differences on allotment of portfolios. Tejashwi Yadav said that they have a strength of 160. If BJP attempts to create instability or tries to push for President's Rule, we'll give them a "befitting reply"
NCP MP Supriya Sule criticises BJP over representation of women in the cabinet
"Maharashtra was the first state in the country to give reservation for women. Unfortunate that there're 18 ministers in state Cabinet, when 50% of the population in the country is of women but they're not represented in this cabinet. It shows BJP's mindset" NCP MP Supriya Sule said to the media
JDU's Upendra Kushwaha, congratulates CM Nitish Kumar
Upendra Kushwaha, the National Parliamentary Board President of JD(U) tweeted, "Congratulations Nitish Kumar for the leadership of a new alliance in a new form..."
Bihar Political Crisis| "JD(U) MLAs, MLCs told CM Nitish Kumar in the meeting that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020"- Sources
Many JD(U) MLAs, MLCs told CM Nitish Kumar in the meeting that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020. Without naming Chirag Paswan, they said he was one such example; also said they if they're not alert now, it won't be good for the party: Sources
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin addresses Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
The Tamil Nadu CM told Kerala CM P Vijayan "I wish to reassure you that Mullai Periyar Dam is safe in all aspects & its flood regulation is being done as per the Rule curve and gate operation schedule approved by Central Wafer Commission in February 2021. Our dam management team is very focused on the precautionary measures to be taken on time for ensuring the safety of the people residing downstream of the Mullai Periyar dam."
TRS MLC K Kavitha criticises centre over 'freebies' remark
TRS MLC K Kavitha criticised the centre, alleging that the centre's leaders have called welfare schemes as freebies , "Majority of Indian population is poor, every govt - be it Centre or State - runs welfare schemes for them. Centre/BJP is creating an atmosphere & calling the welfare schemes for the poor, freebies. I request the BJP Govt to not call welfare schemes, freebies."
These are responsibilities of Govt-be it State or Centre. Stop insulting the poor, these are not freebies. Instead,support the welfare schemes of State Govts & give them independence if you don't want to support them so that they can continue with their welfare schemes Kavitha told the media.
Bihar Political Crisis| BJP meeting, at residence of Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, concludes in Patna
-The BJP meeting, at the residence of Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, has concluded in Patna. Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Nitin Navin, Amrendra Pratap Singh & Samrat Chaudhary have left the Deputy CM's residence.
-BJP's Core Committee meeting to be held today at party office in Patna.
WhatsApp: Mark Zuckerberg reveals new privacy features
Meta has announced new privacy features for WhatsApp users.
Users will be able to leave group chats silently, control who can see their online status and block screenshots on View Once messages. Read more.
2022 Commonwealth Games come to an end in Birmingham with fireworks
The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham came to a climax on August 8 with a closing ceremony that celebrated the city's ethnic diversity and culture. The ceremony finished with the handing over of the Commonwealth Games flag to 2026 host city Victoria in Australia. See pictures.
Bihar Political Crisis | BJP wants coalition to continue to work strongly
BJP would want that the Govt of JD(U), BJP and other parties, under the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, continue to work strongly and this is in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation: Union Miniser Kaushal Kishore
Update | Bihar Political Crisis
In the Mahagathbandhan meeting today, RJD MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha MP authorised party leader Tejashwi Yadav to take a decision and said that they are with him. Congress and Left parties MLAs have already said that they are with Tejashwi Yadav: Sources
In the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported CM Nitish Kumar's decision and said that they are with him.
They said that they will always be with him, whatever he may decide: Sources
Bihar Political Crisis | Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan today at 4pm, at Raj Bhavan.
AAP files an application in SC opposing a PIL against political parties promising 'freebies' during poll campaigns
Providing free education & healthcare isn't a freebie,it's duty of any government. Waiving off Rs 10 lakh cr worth of loans is a freebie: AAP National Convenor ArvindKejriwal.
CBI registered a case against the assistant of ESIC Hospital, Peenya, Bengaluru (Karnataka) in embezzlement case
CBI registered a case against the assistant of ESIC Hospital, Peenya, Bengaluru (Karnataka)& others on the basis of a complaint from ESIC dept, on the allegation of embezzlement of Rs 96.43 lakhs (approx) & conducted a search at Hubli, Bengaluru, incriminating documents recovered
St Xavier’s University 'forces' prof to quit as students looked at her bikini pictures on Instagram
The professor claimed in a police report she filed on October 24, 2021 that her private Instagram account may have been hacked, leading to the disclosure and distribution of her images. Read more.
Covid-19 cases are rising but there is no need to panic: Arvind Kejriwal
Most cases are with mild symptoms. We will take any action necessary: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Maharashtra's new cabinet ministers
"Congratulations to all those who took oath as Ministers in the #Maharashtra Government today. This team is a great blend of administrative experience and the passion to deliver good governance. My best wishes to them for serving the people of the state," tweets PM Narendra Modi.
Bharatiya Janata Party appoints Arun Sao, Bilaspur MP as the president of its Chattisgarh unit.
RJD Calling? In 2017, Nitish Kumar Quit Pact Over Corruption. Taint on Lalu's Party Has Only Deepened Since Then
Political corridors are abuzz with talks of Nitish Kumar again contemplating switching sides and tying up with the RJD. Kumar’s party has, however, stayed non-committal on an alliance with BJP in Bihar in 2024 and has opted not to have participation in the Union Cabinet from its ranks. Read more.
Maharashtra | Cabinet expansion took place today
Starting today, they will work full-fledged & take up the responsibility of their respective depts. The rest of the cabinet still remains (to be formed). It's a small cabinet, the rest of the cabinet still remains (to be formed): Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Patna | A Bihar minister belonging to BJP who prefers to remain unnamed says, "why should I resign?"
Amid the brewing political crisis in the state, he said,"We are waiting for Nitish Kumar to make the first move, then we will take a step."
Bihar political crisis developments
- Congress and left MLAs have given their Letter of Support to RJD (Tejashwi Yadav)
- Tejashwi Yadav spoke to Nitish Kumar
- Tejashwi has asked for Dy CM position and state's home ministry
- Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav will go to meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan: Sources
- Tejashwi Yadav to accompany Nitish Kumar to Rajbhavan