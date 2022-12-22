Covid News LIVE Updates: We are fully prepared & vigilant: Dr Suresh, MD of LNJP Hospital on Covid scare

Covid News Updates: Dr Suresh, MD of LNJP Hospital in Delhi has mentioned that there have been no cases of BF.7 variant of Omicron in the city. "We are fully prepared & vigilant. The Centre has instructed to conduct genome sequencing of every case...We have COVID 450 beds, 50 ICU beds & other facilities." he says.
The worsening Covid situation in China and a few other countries has rung alarm bells for States as well as the Centre. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today informed the House regarding various measures that have been pressed into action. Here's the statement by the Health Minister before Parliament.
Rahul Gandhi should follow Covid19 guidelineS, says Arun Singh in Delhi
We halted our 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Rajasthan...Rahul Gandhi should follow Covid19 guidelines. The safety of people is most important, says BJP MP Arun Singh, at Parliament in Delhi.
We are fully prepared & vigilant: Dr Suresh, MD of LNJP Hospital on Covid fears
Dr Suresh, MD of LNJP Hospital in Delhi has mentioned that there have been no cases of BF.7 variant of Omicron in the city. "We are fully prepared & vigilant. The Centre has instructed to conduct genome sequencing of every case...We have COVID 450 beds, 50 ICU beds & other facilities." he says.
We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world: MEA spokesperson
We are keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China. We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world. We are yet to issue a travel advisory but people should follow local guidelines in the country where they're living, says the spokesperson of MEA
Here's what the states are doing to curb the spread of the virus
As COVID-19 cases rise acrossthe world, take a look at measures taken by states in India to curb the spread of the virus
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting today amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases
- The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase Covid-19 tests
- The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert across the state and stepped up preparedness
- Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh set of standard operating procedure
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation
- Odisha government asked the district administrations to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples
"Haven't done any politics on Covid" - Union Health Minister in Rajya Sabha
Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in Lok Sabha on COVID-19 situation: Key Highlights
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the Lok Sabha on the ongoing COVID-19 emergency across countries. Here are the key highlights of his speech.
- The continuously evolving nature of the virus has posed threat to global health in a way that has impacted virtually every country.
- In last few days, we have seen an increasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases across the world.
- India on the other hand has shown a continued decreasing trajectory of cases since last one year.
- Presently 153 new cases on an average are being reported daily across the country, but globally approximately 5.87 lakh new cases are still being reported on an average on daily basis.
- Regular technical support and funding support has also been provided to support states in their efforts to manage Covid-19.
- With collective efforts of Union government and all States we have already administered a record number of 220.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.
- Have covered 90% of eligible population with two doses including administration of 22.35 crores precaution doses.
- In view of the reported surge in cases from across the world, Union Ministry of Health has been monitoring the global situation, the challenge posed by multiple variants of COVID-19 and undertaking required public health measures.
- States are advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures.
- States have also been advised to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking required public health measures.
- In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within community on adherence to COVID appropriate behavior which includes use of mask, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing.
- States should ensure that the coverage of precaution doses for COVID-19 vaccination should increase and required awareness for the same is undertaken within the community.
- The 2% random sampling of all international passengers is being considered at all international airports to minimize the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country.
- Government committed to undertake required measures in managing ongoing pandemic.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses Lok Sabha on COVID-19 situation
- From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases & deaths due to it in China.
- The states have been told to sequence the positive samples. The states have alerted ahead of the festival season.
- The health department has been quite proactive in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The central govt has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 crore covid vaccine shots have been given.
- The random sampling of RTPCR testing for atleast 2 % passengers coming from abroad has been started
We're all prepared, and have administered precautionary doses: Rajasthan Health Minister
"We're all prepared. We've administered precautionary doses. Monitoring & testing are being done. We have resources for testing. As of now, only a few cases are coming up but there is no such situation that would worsen the scenario," said Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena.
"If such a situation comes up we will definitely issue a guideline - masking up, social distancing. But such a situation hasn't come yet," he added.
Opposition didn't wear masks in Parliament which shows their attitude towards Covid guidelines: Pralhad Joshi
Union Health Minister to address both Houses on Covid situation
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will speak in the Rajya Sabha on the COVID-19 situation in the country at 2:30 pm today
Modi-Kejriwal meetings in Delhi regarding COVID emergency an attempt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh
- While Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to either follow “all Covid-19 guidelines” during his Bharat Jodo Yatra or suspend it “in the national interest”, Jairam Ramesh has made fresh allegations.
- "PM Modi and Delhi CM Kejriwal holding meetings today in Delhi regarding COVID emergency is an attempt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.
Every Bharat Jodo Yatri is double vaccinated and many have taken booster doses as well: Jairam Ramesh
- "There is not a single case of COVID in Bharat Jodo Yatra. The government is trying to defame us to show Congress is not concerned about COVID. If the situation is terrible because of COVID situations, why don't you adjourn Parliament," he added.
Drug makers say no impact on Pharma industry from COVID spike in China
- While the news regarding the possible surge of Covid in China and few other countries is disturbing, as far as the Indian Pharma industry is concerned, we have enough stocks of important APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and Medicines in the supply chain and there is no reason to panic, said the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) in a statement.
- IDMA will continue to work closely with the government, regulators and other stakeholders to ensure the availability and affordability of medicines. IDMA assures of best support from the industry side to cope up with any challenges that may come up. Owing to actions like PLI (production-linked incentive scheme) and others, in the recent past, Indian Pharma is much better prepared.
- Yesterday, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of a rising COVID-19 graph in China but said there is no need to panic as the vaccination coverage in India is excellent.
To get the better crux of the situation, read Moneycontrol's explainer on why China is seeing the COVID crisis yet again, and if should we be worried.
Union Health Ministry warns on fake information circulating regarding XBB variant on WhatsApp
No orders issued to stop connecting flights to India from China: Govt Sources to ANI
- We don’t have any direct flights from China to India or from India to China but as of now, there is no such order issued to stop connecting flights to India which is coming via China. MoCA is an executing ministry, the final decision will come from MoHFW: Govt Sources to ANI
Indian Medical Association appeals to the country to follow COVID appropriate behaviour
"In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect."
Parliamentarians back to basic COVID rules
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union minister Piyush Goyal were among Parliamentarians who were spotted wearing masks during winter session amid fresh Covid-19 scare
- Birla said that Covid cases are once again on the rise in certain countries. He added the government has taken quick steps and asked people to wear masks in crowded places and follow Covid-related protocols.
- “We should be vigilant keeping in mind the past trends of the pandemic," he told the members. He also said masks have been made available for MPs at the entry points of the Lok Sabha chamber and they should all wear one.
- “We were asked to wear masks before entering the Lok Sabha chamber. We welcome this step. The Lok Sabha secretariat had made arrangements to ensure enough masks were available for members," said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.
- "Masks are quite effective as far as Covid is concerned. We should take all the timely precautions. There's no harm in wearing masks as they also protect us from pollutants in the air," said Former Union health minister Harshvardhan
Opposition MPs walkout of Rajya Sabha
- Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition demand for discussion on China-India border issue
- Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha as they demand discussion on Chinese action and infrastructure along LAC & Leader of House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal's remarks against Bihar
- Opposition boycotts Rajya Sabha proceedings for an entire day over denial of discussion on the border issue with China
- Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal has withdrawn his statement on Bihar. “I withdraw my statement,” Goyal said in the House, adding that he had no intention to hurt anyone.
DGHS to take a review of all Delhi-based Central Government hospitals on COVID preparedness
- DGHS (Directorate General Of Health Services) to take a review of all Delhi-based Central Government hospitals on #COVID19 preparedness
- Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have called for a meeting of the officials of the state health department over #COVID19 situation. The meeting is to be held with Chandigarh secretariat shortly.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, too, is holding a meeting with State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary and health officials at the secretariat regarding Covid protocols and precautionary measures to be taken.
"There won't be a lockdown situation in India as 95% of the people are vaccinated"
"There won't be a lockdown situation in the country since 95% of the people here are vaccinated. The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese...India needs to go back to COVID basics - testing, treating, tracing." - Dr Anil Goyal, Indian Medical Association
Punjab and Karnataka states' health ministers take stock of the COVID situation
"We just have nine active cases of COVID. 16 districts do not have any positive cases of COVIDso far. We have established oxygen plants & have prepared hospitals as well accordingly. There's no need to worry" - Punjab state health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra
"We've called an emergency meeting today under CM's chairmanship. PM has called a meeting with all health officials & technical committee members. Based on their directions our Govt will also follow all their recommendations & guidelines." - Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar
COVID fear spurring black market for antiviral medicines
- According to a Bloomberg report, a shortage of antiviral medicines like Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid appears to be spurring people to turn to the black market as Covid-19 infections soar across China.
- The worsening outbreak is boosting demand for treatments and necessary medicines, but Chinese have found the drugs in short supply across the increasingly strained healthcare system.
- People are seeking out online sales channels to source generic versions of the drugs made elsewhere and not approved for sale in China, according to Bloomberg's report quoting social media posts and newspaper reports.
Covid numbers in China may be much more than what the official figures show
- Mike Ryan, the emergencies director at the World Health Organization (WHO) said that Covid numbers in China may be much more than what the official figures show.
- According to experts, China could have more than a million Covid deaths in 2023. Official Chinese statistics are no longer a trustworthy indicator.
- Funeral home staff claim that residents in the Chinese capital must wait days to cremate their relatives unless they pay high prices to guarantee prompt services, another sign of an increasing death toll.
COVID cases spike in Japan
- Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases accross countries, Japan reported more than 2.06 lakh cases in the last 24 hours.
- In the US, more than 50 thousand cases were found and 323 people lost their lives. Apart from this, 88,172 cases of corona have been found in South Korea.
China tells factories to prioritise government Covid orders
- To battle the worsening situation in the country, China has begun requisitioning rapid testing kits, face masks and cold and fever medicine produced in factories in their regions, according to a report by Financial Times.
- Ten Chinese companies, producing Ibuprofen to Covid-19 testing kits, have confirmed in interviews that all of their production would be sent to government groups rather than fulfilling private orders, the report added.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting on Covid today
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting today due to sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in several countries.
- "Delhi government is alert. CM Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting regarding coronavirus tomorrow," an official told PTI on Wednesday.
- The chief minister has directed the health department to ensure ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality.
- The officials added that they would also take stock of oxygen plants and other logistics available in the state government-run hospitals.
Kerala govt to step up measures to stop Covid 19 virus spread
- With COVID-19 cases on the rise in many foreign countries, the Kerala government on Wednesday sounded an alert of a possible spread of the virus and directed the district authorities to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples for tracking the new variants.
- A meeting of the Rapid Response Team chaired by state Health Minister Veena George also urged people to wear face masks to cover their mouth and nose as it is a key measure to reduce transmission of virus and save lives.
- The meeting also decided to strengthen the awareness activities and directed the health officials to monitor the hospital admissions regularly. (PTI)
Chinese cities give out free fever drugs as COVID flares
- Cities in China began distributing free anti-fever drugs to the public, as COVID-19 sweeps through the world's most populous country largely unchecked for the first time after an abrupt shift in the country's containment policies.
- After widespread protests and a relentless rise in cases, China this month began dismantling its "zero-COVID" regime.
Still, the country's official death toll since the pandemic began in early 2020 stands at 5,241 - a fraction of what much less populous countries faced.
- China reported no new COVID deaths for a second consecutive day for Dec. 21, even as funeral parlour workers say demand and waiting time for their services has gone up in the past week, pushing fees higher.
- The country confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms as of Tuesday. (Reuters)
Covid situation in Maharashtra | We need to strictly follow advisory of central govt & WHO, says NCP MLA Rajesh Tope
- We need to be alert in view of the outburst of Covid in China, Brazil&other countries. We need to strictly follow advisory of central govt&WHO & focus on tracking,testing,treatment & Covid appropriate behaviour.
- We made oxygen plants in rural areas but it needs to be checked whether they're in good condition now. I feel that there's shortage of medicines too. Genome sequencing is important to know variants. There shouldn't be shortage of ventilators & staff, says NCP MLA Rajesh Tope.
COVID-19: Fresh push for booster shots for adults; focus on mix-and-match doses
- With neighbouring China reporting a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and India’s COVID-19 booster coverage standing at just 28 percent, the government has decided to expand the coverage of the precautionary dose in the country.
- A high-level meeting, chaired by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, was held on December 21 to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 in India.
- The Centre, however, is in no mood to offer booster doses free of cost to the 18-59-year age group even though it may decide to procure nasal COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech and Corbevax by Biological E, top sources in the Union health ministry told Moneycontrol. Read details here.
Maha Health Min: No patient infected with new variant in Maharashtra yet
- No patient infected with the new variant has been found in the state yet, said Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.
Government plans Rs 2,500-crore PLI scheme to boost Covid vaccine production
- With an aim to boost domestic production of vaccine and enhance self-reliance amid a resurgence of Covid cases in neighbouring China, the government is likely to unveil a Rs 2,500-crore financial assistance programme, Mint reported, quoting two officials familiar with the development.
- The proposal would be similar to the existing production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. The assistance is likely to be part of the budget and would aim to reduce import dependency for filters, cassettes and cartridges used in vaccine manufacturing and increase production of immunisation shots in the country, the report added. Read more here.
Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country dip to 3,402
- India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
- The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
- The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website. (PTI)
Bihar govt to conduct random tests at crowded places
- Following the Centre’s advisory, random Covid tests will be conducted at airports, railway stations and bus stands of Bihar, state health officials said on Thursday.
- Additional chief secretary of health department, Pratyay Amrit, convened a meeting of senior officers, including doctors of micro biology of IGIMS and world health organisation, in this regard on Wednesday night.
Winter Session of Parliament | AAP MP gives notice in RS to discuss new Covid variant in the country and govt's preparedness
- AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the "impending threat from the new variant and the Government's preparedness to tackle the same."
Mumbai airport to conduct thermal screening of international passengers
WHO 'very concerned' about reports of severe COVID in China
- The head of the World Health Organization said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy, warning that its lagging vaccination rate could result in large numbers of vulnerable people getting infected.
- At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the U.N. agency needs more information on COVID-19 severity in China, particularly regarding hospital and intensive care unit admissions, “in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground.”
- “WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China with increasing reports of severe disease,” Tedros said. He added that while COVID deaths have dropped more than 90% since their global peak, there were still too many uncertainties about the virus to conclude that the pandemic is over. (AP)
PM to Review Covid Situation at High-level Meet Today
- PM Narendra Modi to review the situation related to Covid-19 and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting today afternoon.
Covid outbreak in China
- Situation in Shanghai worsens as many hospitals are struggling to cope with the number of Covid infected patients,
- Several businesses and schools shut down.
- At Tongren Hospital in Shanghai, on Wednesday, doctors in the ICU unit were using hallways to handle the overflow of patients.
New Covid outbreak in China: India Inc says no need to panic yet
- Subhrakant Panda, the newly-appointed president of the industry association FICCI, said there is no need for panic yet but alertness is certainly called for, and that the Indian economy and corporates have the depth and resilience to withstand any "short and sharp" disruption to the global supply chain.
China wants Covid patients to go to work even as hospitals fill up
- A surge in Covid-19 infections has overwhelmed hospitals in China, but millions are being told to return to work even if they are infected.
- China is battling a fresh wave of Covid infections after the government lifted a host of restrictions and isolation protocols that had largely protected the population from the worst of the pandemic for nearly three years. The easing of China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ policy came after rare protests broke out in November, with people blaming the government’s strict containment measures for deaths after a fire in the country’s Xinjiang region. Read details here.
Karnataka govt to monitor international passengers at BLR airport
- The Karnataka government will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.
- He, however, did not specify from which date the monitoring process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the state capital.
Odisha govt to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing
- The Odisha government asked the district administrations to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples after Omicron subvariant BF.7 was detected in the state.
- In a letter to the district collectors and medical colleges on Wednesday, state health department secretary Shalini Pandit said surveillance and whole genome sequencing (WSG) for COVID-19 management were needed in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in China, Japan, the US, Korea and Brazil.
West Bengal govt to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on rising covid cases
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in China and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation.
- The current COVID-19 positivity rate in West Bengal stands at 0.16 per cent with only 43 active cases.
Maharashtra govt to increase covid 19 tests; authorities to follow a five-point program
- The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests.
- Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has directed all the districts to follow a five-point program -- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
- Sawant also directed them to send every RT-PCR affected (having CT value less than 30) swab sample for genome sequencing, for which seven laboratories are available in the state. The minister also directed them to appoint a nodal officer for genome sequencing.
Uttarakhand govt to issue fresh SoPs regarding Covid 19
The Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh set of standard operating procedure on COVID-19 based on the Centre's guidelines following a sudden spurt in cases in some countries, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issues circular on genome sequencing
- Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising on whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.