Covid News LIVE Updates: We are fully prepared & vigilant: Dr Suresh, MD of LNJP Hospital on Covid scare

December 22, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in Lok Sabha on COVID-19 situation: Key Highlights

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the Lok Sabha on the ongoing COVID-19 emergency across countries. Here are the key highlights of his speech.

- The continuously evolving nature of the virus has posed threat to global health in a way that has impacted virtually every country.

- In last few days, we have seen an increasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases across the world.

- India on the other hand has shown a continued decreasing trajectory of cases since last one year.

- Presently 153 new cases on an average are being reported daily across the country, but globally approximately 5.87 lakh new cases are still being reported on an average on daily basis.

- Regular technical support and funding support has also been provided to support states in their efforts to manage Covid-19.

- With collective efforts of Union government and all States we have already administered a record number of 220.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

- Have covered 90% of eligible population with two doses including administration of 22.35 crores precaution doses.

- In view of the reported surge in cases from across the world, Union Ministry of Health has been monitoring the global situation, the challenge posed by multiple variants of COVID-19 and undertaking required public health measures.

- States are advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures.

- States have also been advised to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking required public health measures.

- In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within community on adherence to COVID appropriate behavior which includes use of mask, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing.

- States should ensure that the coverage of precaution doses for COVID-19 vaccination should increase and required awareness for the same is undertaken within the community.

- The 2% random sampling of all international passengers is being considered at all international airports to minimize the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country.

- Government committed to undertake required measures in managing ongoing pandemic.