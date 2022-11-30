 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lalu Prasad Yadav to undergo kidney transplant on Dec 5: Tejashwi

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST

The RJD heir apparent made the disclosure at a rally in Kurhani assembly segment.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been ailing

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad will go under the knife at Singapore on December 5 for a kidney transplant, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday.

The RJD heir apparent made the disclosure at a rally in Kurhani assembly segment, where the disqualification of the party's MLA Anil Sahani has necessitated a by-poll, which, incidentally, is also scheduled for December 5.

"Lalu ji wanted to be here, but he is in Singapore where he will undergo a kidney transplant on December 5. He has, however, asked me to convey his message to you that he wants the BJP to be defeated," said Yadav, whose party is backing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Kurhani.

"Lalu ji has asked me to remind you all that his poor health is to be blamed on the vendetta politics of the BJP, which has forced him to spend a long time in jail," said Yadav.

Prasad enjoys a cult status among the OBCs and the minorities, despite allegations of corruption during the tenure as Bihar CM and Railway Minister.

"The vendetta continues. Even on the day we were proving majority on the floor of the House, raids were being conducted on the premises of our people," Yadav said.