Kolkata airport gets DigiYatra, check-in with facial recognition tech

Mar 31, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport is the fourth one in the country after airports in Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi have the facility that provides a seamless entry and embarkation process for air passengers.

"DigiYatra" was rolled out in three airports in the first phase in December last year.

Passengers travelling through the Kolkata airport will now be able to check in for their flights and board planes with facial recognition technology as DigiYatra was rolled out here on Friday, an official statement said.

”Its main objective is to enhance passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better movement of passengers through existing infrastructure using a digital framework,” the Kolkata airport said in a statement.

The trials of the technology started at the Kolkata airport on February 21, and till Thursday, 9,206 passengers utilised the facility. Passengers travelling through Air India, IndiGo, GoFirst, Vistara and SpiceJet will be able to use DigiYatra at the Kolkata airport, the statement said.