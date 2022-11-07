Kochi to host 18th international telemedicine conference

The 18th International Telemedicine Conference, organised by the Telemedicine Society of India (TSI) in association with TSI Kerala Chapter will be held here from November 10-12.

Organisers said the three-day event which expects to bring together more than 200 scientists and academic scholars from India and around the world, would be held at the Amrita hospital.

"S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, will be the chief guest and will deliberate on how the latest technologies improve telemedicine facilities in our country. Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Science, and Dr. Rethan Kelkar, the IT Secretary of Kerala, will also attend the event,” Amrita hospital said in a release.

TELEMEDICON 2022 is an annual global conference for healthcare professionals, providers, health insurance providers, online pharmacy chains, industrialists, academic scientists, research scholars and scientists, medical and engineering stakeholders from various fields of telemedicine, telehealth, e-health, m-health, and digital health across the world meet.

The conference is held in collaboration with government agencies, private organisations, and national and international professional societies.

"The core theme of the event 'Strengthening Health Systems Through Sustainable Telemedicine and Digital Health’ puts forward a platform to pool ideas to spearhead the growth of telemedicine in the right direction, as the future of both telemedicine and the front runners of telemedicine holds immense potential,” the release said.

The conference aims to build platforms involving healthcare regulators, health funding authorities, service providers, and international experts. It said the dignitaries will explore emerging telehealth models, and breakthrough technologies, examine new telehealth models, and entrepreneurship.

The conference will also highlight the socioeconomic impact of telehealth on healthcare access and equity. The event’s highlights include scientific sessions on topics like Space Telemedicine programmes, telehealth tourism, AI-based telehealth systems, tele homecare, IOMT, AR, and VR.

The event will also hold a session to discuss Legal practices on Telemedicine led by Justice Devan Ramachandran.