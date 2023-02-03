 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala fouses on raising depleting revenue in budget for next fiscal year

PK Krishnakumar
Feb 03, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

The major project announcements include `Make in Kerala’ to increase domestic production, employment and investment opportunities in the state and an industrial township at Vizhinjam, where one of the largest container transshipment facilities is coming up.

Kerala finance minister K N Balagopal

People in Kerala will have to pay more for land, property, vehicles and fuel as the state government decides to hike rates to shore up its depleting revenue.

The state government has introduced cess on petrol and diesel, motor vehicles and liquor, increased one-time tax on motor vehicles, revised property tax and royalty on minor minerals and raised electricity duty, stamp duty rates and court fees in the state budget for 2023-24 presented by Kerala finance minister K N Balagopal on Friday.

The government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore to continue market interventions considering the threat of inflation has not completely abated. Balagopal also announced a higher subsidy of Rs 600 crore for rubber to help rubber farmers in the state.