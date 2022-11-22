 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Karnataka set to fight boundary row with Maharashtra in SC, says Basavaraj Bommai

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

The development comes after the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra appointed ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to coordinate with a legal team regarding the court case on the issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said his government has made all preparations to pursue the legal battle over its boundary dispute with Maharashtra in the Supreme Court.

The development comes after the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra appointed ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to coordinate with a legal team regarding the court case on the issue.

Bommai told reporters on Monday that the state has formed a team of senior advocates to fight the case in the Apex court when it comes up for hearing.

The team, according to Bommai, will have former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, Shyam Diwan, former Karnataka advocate general Uday Holla and Maruti Jirale.

"The team has made all preparations on how to contest the case (in the Supreme Court). Tomorrow, I will also have a video conference with these lawyers," the Karnataka chief minister said.

Bommai claimed that the maintainability of the case has not yet been decided, let alone the main petition.