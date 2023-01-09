 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Joshimath crisis: Expert panel recommends demolition of houses with significant damage

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 09, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

The panel may take one month to carry out geo-technical, geo-physical and seismic investigations. Affected people to be relocated near Joshimath.

Joshimath was built on an ancient landslide site, and has always had low bearing capacity. (Photo: Vaibhav via Wikimedia Commons)

An expert panel tasked with assessing damage to buildings and ground subsidence in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, has submitted a provisional report and recommended that houses with significant damage be demolished.

The eight-member expert panel is headed by Secretary, Emergency Management Department, Ranjit Sinha. It has studied the situation and sent its report to the central and state governments.

The eight-member panel has also advised that areas deemed uninhabitable be identified and that the relocation of at-risk residents should be the top priority. However, it has requested more time to carry out geo-technical, geo-physical and seismic investigations.

“The team has submitted its provisional report and asked for more time to carry out further investigations. It may take around a month to carry out full investigation of the area. We require geo-technical, geo-physical and seismic investigation, building damage assessment and soil strength investigation reports. None of these is available. Even the Mishra Committee report is based on simple physical investigation,” a state government official told Moneycontrol.

Also Read | Joshimath crisis: Experts blame NTPC's project for land subsidence; power corporation denies link

The team is getting all these investigations done and only then the main reasons for the sinking of Joshimath town will be ascertained. “Only then will we know what is happening inside, where is the muddy water coming from. Unless we get the technical and hydrological investigations done, we will not be able to ascertain what is happening but all this will take some time. We have given them one month and asked them to submit the report as soon as possible,” the official said.