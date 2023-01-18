Joshimath crisis: Authorities worried about Badrinath riches in city's Narsingh temple

Amid rising concerns over subsidence-hit Joshimath, authorities are worried about where to keep the riches of Badrinath safeguarded at Narsingh temple.

Though authorities claim the temple is secure as of now, they have begun looking for alternative locations nearby where the riches containing a huge quantity of gold and silver besides other offerings can be kept in case the situation in the town worsens further.

The worst-hit Singdhar ward and JP colony are located at an aerial distance of just half a kilometre from Narsingh temple adding to the worries of authorities.

Lord Vishnu, the presiding deity of Badrinath is worshipped at Narsingh temple in Joshimath after the portals of the Himalayan temple are closed for winter.

The riches of Badrinath are also brought down to the Narsingh temple during winter.

These riches include a bejewelled crowd that was made in Hyderabad with precious gems in it, and a large diamond in the centre. The deity has been wearing this crown Since 1962. There are other old golden crowns that are over a century old housed inside the temple. Among the offerings to the deity are gold and diamond rosaries, silver pots, plates, bowls, gold and silver coins and ginnis. "There are no cracks yet in the Narsingh temple and its premises. But as a precautionary step we have made an alternative plan as to where to shift the riches if it becomes inevitable," Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay told PTI. "We have explored the alternative locations and found a guest house in Pipalkoti most appropriate for the purpose," Ajay said. Also Read: Joshimath crisis: Can we create similar livelihood opportunities after relocation? "Some people have also suggested a location in Pandukeshwar," he said. "However, there is no need as yet to shift the riches anywhere. We pray to the lord that such an eventuality does not arise," he said. The riches contain 30-35 kg silver and 40-45 kg gold amid other offerings, he said. (With inputs from PTI)

