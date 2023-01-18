 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Joshimath crisis: Authorities worried about Badrinath riches in city's Narsingh temple

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST

The worst-hit Singdhar ward and JP colony are located at an aerial distance of just half a kilometre from Narsingh temple adding to the worries of authorities.

Amid rising concerns over subsidence-hit Joshimath, authorities are worried about where to keep the riches of Badrinath safeguarded at Narsingh temple.

Though authorities claim the temple is secure as of now, they have begun looking for alternative locations nearby where the riches containing a huge quantity of gold and silver besides other offerings can be kept in case the situation in the town worsens further.

The worst-hit Singdhar ward and JP colony are located at an aerial distance of just half a kilometre from Narsingh temple adding to the worries of authorities.

Also Read: Explainer: Why Joshimath is sinking, and its larger environmental repercussions

Lord Vishnu, the presiding deity of Badrinath is worshipped at Narsingh temple in Joshimath after the portals of the Himalayan temple are closed for winter.

The riches of Badrinath are also brought down to the Narsingh temple during winter.