Jindal employee missing 3 days after massive fire in Igatpuri-based factory: Report

An employee of the Igatpuri-based Jindal Poly Films Ltd., who was on the factory grounds on January 1 when a fire broke out, is still missing, district collector Gangatharan D. told the Times of India.

“The family members of the man have got in touch with the local officials who are looking into the matter,” the collector said.

Around 11 am on January 1, a large fire broke out in a factory near Mundhegaon village, killing two female employees and injuring 17 others.

The district administration has declared that additional district collector Babasaheb Pardhe will head the investigation team on orders from chief minister Eknath Shinde. Members of the team will come from several departments, such as the fire department, MSEDCL, industrial safety, etc, the report added..

Also read | Nashik: Two killed, 17 injured after blast in Jindal Poly Films factory; firm says production 'disturbed temporarily'

A team of local Igatpuri officials, led by SDO Tejas Chavan, had entered the Jindal factory the next day to conduct an inspection and had remained there for more than 10 hours.

The company has been asked to give the district government a detailed list of all the personnel who were present in the factory at the time of the disaster. ''The fire in Jindal company was huge. The reason behind it is not known yet. A high-level inquiry of the incident will be conducted. As many as 19 employees were injured in the incident and two of them lost their lives. The next of kin of each deceased will get Rs 5 lakh aid from the state government and the injured will get free medical treatment,'' Shinde said after visiting the accident site and meeting the injured persons at the hospital.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE