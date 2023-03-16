 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japanese PM Kishida’s visit to push for greater North-South collaboration on global challenges

Pranay Sharma
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST

The Kishida-Modi talks will also focus on how the Global North can help the Global South with the economic and social advantages that flow from AI and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: PMO India Twitter handle)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is coming to Delhi on Monday to see how Japan and India could push for better collaboration between the richer countries of the Global North with the poor and developing countries of the Global South, to deal with rising financial vulnerabilities and geopolitical tension.

The Japanese Prime Minister will be in India between March 20 and 21.

He will formally invite his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to be a special guest at the upcoming G7 summit at Hiroshima this May.

At a time when rhetoric in the West about the threat of nuclear weapons has risen, the significance of holding the G7 in Hiroshima, the first city in the world where an atom bomb was dropped during WWII, cannot be lost.