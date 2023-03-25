 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification just what the country needed?

Anita Katyal
Mar 25, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

The disqualification may prove to be the inflection point that galvanises the Congress cadre and brings together the opposition. Unless they manage to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI/File )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat sessions court has both immediate and long-term implications for the Nehru-Gandhi scion’s political career, the Grand Old Party’s future plans, and the prospects of opposition unity.

The fast-paced political developments witnessed in the capital over the past two days have raised a series of questions: will Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and subsequent disqualification boost his image by casting him as a martyr,  will it galvanise the Congress cadre to put up an effective fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), could Priyanka Gandhi Vadra replace her brother if he is banished from the electoral arena for an extended period of time, and will this make it easier for opposition parties to put up a united front against the BJP.

As the Congress drew up plans to fight this battle both on the legal and the political front, the party’s first priority was to challenge Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and the two-year jail sentence in a higher court at the earliest. It is critical for Gandhi to get relief from the courts for if he fails to do so, the law bars him from contesting elections for eight years, including his two-year jail term. This means that the former Wayanad MP will have to sit out the next Lok Sabha election.

This has serious ramifications for him personally and for the Congress, better known as a “Nehru-Gandhi” party. Despite lingering doubts about his leadership qualities, large sections of the Congress continue to  look up to members of the party’s First Family as  the party’s guardians.