International Labour Organisation to Review India's Increasing Working Hours

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has initiated a review of India's increasing working hours, following recent amendments to labour laws in several states. The working hours are gradually changing from 8 to 12 hours.

The ILO is currently examining the working hours and schedules of individuals in India, with a focus on the impact of these changes on the country's workforce. The ILO is expected to release an India-centric report on the issue by July or August, according to a report by the Economic Times.

ILO is a specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to promoting social justice, decent working conditions, and social and economic progress worldwide. It is responsible for setting international labor standards and has previously suggested a maximum of 48 hours of work per week with a rest day given in order to protect the physical and mental health of workers.

The India-centric report will provide a comparative analysis of India with other South Asian countries, and provide recommendations for enhancing working conditions. Additionally, the report will compare the actual number of working hours with the preferred number of working hours among workers.