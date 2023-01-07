 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India 'pee-gate': 4 crew, 1 pilot issued show cause notices, says CEO Campbell Wilson

Moneycontrol News
Jan 07, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

"Air India is deeply concerned about the in-flight instances where customers have suffered due to the condemnable acts of their co-passengers on our aircraft," said CEO Campbell Wilson

Campbell Wilson (Illustration - Suneesh Kalarickal)

Tata Group-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on January 7 apologised for a flyer urinating on a fellow female passenger on a flight from New York in November, and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the airline is reviewing policy of serving alcohol on flights.

"Air India is deeply concerned about the in-flight instances where customers have suffered due to the condemnable acts of their co-passengers on our aircraft. We regret and are pained about these experiences. Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action," Wilson said in an official statement.

"In the instance of the incident onboard AI102 operating between New York and Delhi on 26 November 2022, four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation. Internal investigations into whether there were lapses by other staff are ongoing on aspects including the service of alcohol on flight, incident handling, complaint registration on board and grievance handling," the CEO said.

The airline is investigating aspects including the service of alcohol on flight.

The airline has initiated the various steps with a view to materially strengthen and improve how such incidents would be addressed in future, the CEO said in the statement, adding that they are investigating aspects including the service of alcohol on flight. Also, it is reviewing the meeting frequency of the DGCA-prescribed 'Internal Committee', tasked with assessing incidents, so that cases are assessed and decisions reached in a more timely manner.