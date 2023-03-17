 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India’s romance with extravagant, expensive pre-wedding shoots

Bloomberg
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

It wasn’t an act. The video, shot ahead of the couple’s wedding and meant to evoke their romance, was an epic fail — at least at first. Then the clip turned into an Instagram sensation, amassing 13 million views.

A bride and groom pose for a pre wedding photoshoot with a light man holding reflector at Yamuna Ghat, kashmiri Gate in Delhi. Photographer: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The couple dressed in Indian wedding regalia stand knee-deep in a lake, bouncing their shoulders to a Bollywood song. The groom then bumps his betrothed, loses his balance and topples into the water, finery and all.

It wasn’t an act. The video, shot ahead of the couple’s wedding and meant to evoke their romance, was an epic fail — at least at first. Then the clip turned into an Instagram sensation, amassing 13 million views.

“People started recognizing us at meetings, social gatherings, other weddings,” says Jyothi Lakshmi, the 26-year-old bride. “The fall was worth it.”

Middle-class India has a new obsession: pre-wedding videos. They’re extravagantly designed and choreographed, with music, dance routines and, often, movie-style sets. They can cost more than the honeymoon. Many are redolent with romance, while others turn disastrous. Some go viral on social media.