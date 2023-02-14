 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's G20 Presidency a real opportunity for it to share lessons from global South with others: UN official

PTI
Feb 14, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

India's role as the G20 chair is a 'real opportunity' for it to share lessons from the global South with the rest of the world, a top UN Women official has said, as she voiced appreciation for New Delhi placing issues of women-led development and gender equality as the centrepiece of its presidency of the grouping.

"I see the G20 Presidency of India as a real opportunity for India to share lessons from the global South with the rest of the world," Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia told PTI in an exclusive interview here Monday.

She said, "for us as UN Women, what is really interesting...is how India is putting the issue of women-led development and a focus on gender equality as a centrepiece of its G20 Presidency."