Indians view US as biggest threat after China, survey shows

Bloomberg
Jan 17, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST

Some 43% of the 1,000 respondents perceived China as the greatest threat, according to the survey by Morning Consult, a US-based global business intelligence company.

Indians view the US as the biggest military threat after China and place greater blame on NATO and Washington than on Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine, according to a new survey.

Some 43% of the 1,000 respondents perceived China — with whom India has a long-lingering border dispute and has seen tensions flare again since 2020 — as the greatest threat, according to the survey by Morning Consult, a US-based global business intelligence company.

However, 22% saw the US as the second-most significant security threat, ahead of India’s historic arch-rival Pakistan, the survey showed.

“While the world’s two largest democracies would seem to make for natural partners, especially given their mutual mistrust of China, Indians have strategic reasons to be wary of the world’s Western superpower,” according to Sonnet Frisbie and Scott Moskowitz, who oversaw the survey released on Tuesday. “As tensions between Washington and Beijing increase, the Indian public may be worried about getting caught in the middle of a US-China conflict that destabilizes regional security, putting India at risk.”

The concerns reflected in the survey — conducted Oct. 14-15 — about the risks from Washington persist despite the South Asian nation’s closer partnership with the US, Australia, and Japan — or the Quad, a grouping of democracies formed to counter Beijing’s economic and military ambitions.