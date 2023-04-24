Indian students pursuing Masters, PhD in US prefer Physical Sciences over Engineering: Report

Physical Sciences courses are now preferred over Engineering by Indian students looking to pursue their masters and doctoral degrees in the United States, according to a report that cited Educational Testing Services (ETS), the organisation that administers the Graduate Record Examination (GRE).

The number of Indian students taking the GRE exam for engineering is declining, The Indian Express report said adding physical sciences, such as physics, chemistry, and earth sciences, are now the most sought-after subjects.

According to the media report, the data only includes test takers who disclosed their intended graduate major at the time of the exam.

As per the report quoting data from the ETS, the percentage of students interested in engineering has decreased from 34 percent to 17 percent in the last decade, while those interested in physical sciences has increased from 27 percent to 37 percent.

Moneycontrol News